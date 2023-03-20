Jennifer Boyd, a division head in the Warfare Analysis and Digital Modeling Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), was recently recognized as a recipient of the Distinguished Community Service Award. Boyd has worked at the center for 32 years and has served as chair of the Fredericksburg School Board for two terms.

Boyd’s interest in community service began with her mother’s work as secretary of Potomac Elementary School in King George County. Boyd followed in her mother’s footsteps by becoming active in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as being an active band parent in Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

When Boyd was appointed to the Fredericksburg School Board in 2016, she used her platform to make a successful push for a brand new middle school in Fredericksburg, which is set to open in 2025. Boyd and her fellow board members also convinced the Fredericksburg City Council to renovate the current middle school and turn it into a third elementary school to ease overcrowding.

Boyd’s experience at NSWCDD gives her a keen eye for data analysis, which was particularly helpful during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when school officials were trying to decide on virtual schooling, the safest way to hold graduation, and other issues.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett praised Boyd’s leadership on the board, saying that she provides a parental perspective because her children grew up in Fredericksburg schools. Catlett noted that Boyd’s experience with strategic planning helped the board develop its comprehensive plan to educate children in the city.

Boyd’s contributions to the school board and the community did not go unnoticed. She was recently honored with the Distinguished Community Service Award at the NSWCDD Honorary Awards Ceremony on March 10 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Boyd said of serving on the school board. “It is a good way for me to contribute and give back to the community. I’ve learned a lot, as well. I’ve gotten just as much out of it as I’ve given.”