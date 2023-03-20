The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has recognized the Sweetwater Road Accident Response Team for their outstanding service during a severe two-vehicle accident. The team, comprised of Terrence King, Alex Thompson, Keith Gross, and James Joachim, demonstrated exceptional heroism and quick thinking in providing life-saving care to injured citizens.

From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; James Joachim; Keith Gross; Alex Thompson; Terrence King; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland. Credit: Calvert County Government

According to reports, when Alex Thompson and Terrence King arrived at the scene, they immediately sprang into action with fire extinguishers to prevent further damage. They then worked together to remove both drivers from their vehicles, with the assistance of Keith Gross and James Joachim.

The BOCC praised the team’s efforts and presented them with a certificate of appreciation for their bravery and dedication. “We are grateful for the Sweetwater Road Accident Response Team’s quick response and selfless actions,” said BOCC President Kelly McConkey. “Their commitment to helping others in times of need is truly inspiring.”

The Sweetwater Road Accident Response Team’s heroic actions are a testament to the importance of having skilled and dedicated individuals serving in emergency response roles. Their efforts have undoubtedly saved lives and made a significant impact on their community.

Congratulations to the Sweetwater Road Accident Response Team on this well-deserved recognition!