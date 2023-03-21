The financial support that the project requires isn’t the last thing you’re usually anxious about. $50,000, $86,000, $180,000… What’s the fair price for bringing your hypothesis to life in the form of a good application? To be pervasive, we have to consider all the aspects influencing the result of the calculation. The specifications of the product features, qualification of the product and business analysts, designers, PM, and engineers, their hourly rates, and the number of experts in the team are just a part of the conditions that determine the expenditures on the high fidelity profile services. The Purrweb team makes the calculation transparent: examine the samples of the apps’ evaluation. How much does app development cost ? To get under the skin of the issue, let’s sort out the characteristics that are essential for app development.

Evaluate the Category of the Project

First, evaluate which category your project belongs to:

Simple app – takes about 3 months. There’s usually only one significant function. GPS-tracker is a nice example of this type. The pricing starts from $25,000.

Average app – requires 6 months. The lion’s share of products refers to this segment: lifestyle, fitness, educational and other alternatives. The average cost of the product in this niche is $50,000-85,000.

Complex app – a year of work and more. Such a product presupposes a fantastic level of customization: each detail from design to innovative functions is performed specifically for a definite business. An app like WhatsApp can cost about $185,000.

5 Factors Essentially Determine the Cost

Juggling with the “settings” of the app development process, open access to optimizing the budget by the business goals and priorities. Which aspects play a pivotal role in price establishment?

The choice of the platform (iOS, Android/both)

When you’re organizing app development for various devices, you have to hire two teams to satisfy your android users and iOS ones. Such an approach entails doubling the expenditures on product creation. The exit to escape it is to hire a team who are experts in cross-platform app development: this trick will save you up to 30-40% of investment since the programmers will reuse the coding base for diverse platforms.

Priorities (speed/quality)

The temptation to fasten the app development process is understandable: you’re in a hurry to take the place in the market, overtaking the competitors. But what if the decision to build a product with no code or use third-party services will lead to future scaling troubles? We recommend you avoid “crutch” solutions from the beginning to ensure you can extend the solution as the feedback requires and the logic of the improvements says.

Type of the team (offshore, in-house)

The difference in payment standards between different regions heats the interest in offshore outsourcing services. Just compare: the product that will take from you $150,000, in eastern Europe can be realized for half of that price. That happens because of the difference in hourly rates in diverse locations: from $18 in the Philippines to $150 in the US. The Purrweb keeps the balance with $50 per hour of the experts’ work.

Method of creation (waterfall development/agile development)

When we’re talking about highly customized and sophisticated app development for an institution with severe regulation and bureaucracy, a waterfall model can be justified. But if the aim is to arrive at the destination in a startup, the agile approach becomes a rewarding choice. The core benefit generated by the agile model is an opportunity to construct the app incrementally. If the budget isn’t unlimited, starting with a limited set of features in the product known as MVP is reasonable. This will decrease your spending while providing the realization of a fully functional application. Dividing the app development process into several steps, you leave yourself more flexibility in terms of time for searching for investment.

How to Estimate Creation?

To be able to make a preliminary estimation of the project, try to figure out the approximate level of its complexity or, in other words, how much time it will take to be performed. And the second cost-impacting thing is the hourly rates of your contractor. By multiplying these two numbers you can calculate what the whole price of the app will be. But be aware: there can be hidden additional things that need money: paid services, subscriptions, infrastructure, promotion, maintenance, etc. Discuss them with your agency in advance to have a clear picture of the structure of your future spending.

How to Select the Team for a Startup?

In order to align the app development process with the practicability and feasibility principles, it makes sense to find a contractor who meets all the requirements applied to the appropriate contenders.

1) High level of competencies

Specialized education paired with highly-ranked practical results of work signalizes sufficient professional training/education of the experts.

2) The balance between quality/price

Prefer a full cycle agency since it is a way to overcome all the stages of product creation rapidly and with minimum effort: well-established schemes of collaboration contribute to it.

3) Unravel communication skills

It’s essential to be on the one wave if you’re dreaming to see the product in reality exactly as it was presented in your imagination.

4) Relevant experience and similar products in the portfolio

Check if the team faced the same challenges before to be able to manage the set of tasks. Perfectly-tailored, catchy-looking examples in the portfolio is a must-have.

5) Positive reviews from previous customers

Find out whether the previous clients were fully excited by the communication and results of cooperative work. Pay attention to which aspects are highlighted as the strengths of the firm.

An experienced partner is a guarantee of the implementation of the project on the top level. Keep in mind that the experts who are great at their niche can’t be cheap. A lower price is a warning signal of the insurance in their skills and knowledge or a long time of work with no respect to deadlines. So, analyze all the aspects of collaboration with a team to select the one who can contribute to your potentially thriving business.