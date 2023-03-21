The Community Foundation of Southern Maryland has announced the opening of its mini-grant application for addiction services organizations that serve residents in Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland. The grant program is intended to support enhanced service delivery through licensed professionals, with a focus on identifying high priority needs where a modest amount of grant money can make a significant difference in the community.

According to a statement from the Foundation, grants will be awarded to organizations that meet eligibility criteria found within the grant application. The application process will require electronic submission to director@cfsomd.org, and all applications will be due by 5 PM EST on April 4, 2022.

The Foundation has encouraged addiction services organizations to take advantage of this opportunity to receive financial support for their programs. The mini-grant application, which includes further details on eligibility criteria and the application process, can be found here.

The Community Foundation of Southern Maryland is a nonprofit organization that aims to strengthen the region by connecting donors with local needs and opportunities. Through its grant programs and philanthropic services, the Foundation has made a significant impact on the community, supporting a range of initiatives from education to healthcare.