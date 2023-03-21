The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women has announced their Women of the Year for 2023. Dolly Griffin has been named St. Mary’s County Woman of the Year, and Alexandra “Alex” Williams has been named Tomorrow’s Woman.

Dolly Griffin has been a volunteer for the Wrapping Arms Round Many (WARM) program since 2011 and is now the President of the organization. WARM is a local partnership that provides services to the homeless community in St. Mary’s County, including shelter, food, and hygiene products. Griffin has worked to secure a new shower location for WARM and has led efforts to collect donations of hygiene products.

Griffin is also the Housing Committee Chairperson for the NAACP Branch, where she leads a group of volunteers committed to opening doors for others to thrive and serve in St. Mary’s County.

“I have just scratched the surface,” Griffin said of her work. She was nominated for the award by Janice Walthour.

Alexandra Williams, a junior at Chopticon High School, was nominated for her positive attitude and exemplary service work in school and in the community. Williams maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Williams also founded the nonprofit charity “Sending Smiles” at the age of 9. The organization sends postcards to sick children in hospitals across the country and earned Williams the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Williams plans to attend St. Mary’s College to become a kindergarten teacher.

Williams was nominated for the Tomorrow’s Woman award by Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center Principal Michael Eagan.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women congratulated both women on their achievements.