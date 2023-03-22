Calvert County Government has announced that it will be upgrading and consolidating its human resources and financial management systems to a single cloud-based software application called Workday. The new system is set to officially go live for county employees on March 27, 2023, with the transfer of data and user training taking place now through early April.

The Workday system will integrate tools for employee data, compensation, recruiting, training, and finance information. Vendors doing business with the county have been notified that any invoices received between now and Friday, April 7, will be held for processing until after Monday, April 10.

“This has been a major undertaking with intense collaboration between departments to modernize the tools our employees use every day,” said Board of County Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We are bringing together business components that are currently managed through different systems into a single tool. While the direct impact of this change will be on county employees, we are certain the public will reap the benefits of more streamlined procedures and accountable business practices.”

The software launch is the culmination of a 12-month, $2.4 million implementation effort spearheaded by the Technology Services, Finance & Budget, Human Resources, and Communications & Media Relations departments to design, develop, test, and train users on the integrated system.

While county government services and operations will continue as usual, minor interruptions may occur during the transition period. Vendors with any questions may contact the Department of Finance & Budget at FinanceAP@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-1600.