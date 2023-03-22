Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel and district leaders surprised the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) 2023 District Employees of the Year at their schools on March 15, 2023. Mr. John Allen, a journalism teacher at Huntingtown High School, was named CCPS 2023 District Teacher of the Year. Ms. Keren Tuck, an instructional assistant II at Sunderland Elementary School, was named CCPS 2023 District Educational Support Professional of the Year. Mr. Allen, 2023 CCPS Teacher of the Year Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Ms. Tuck, 2023 CCPS Educational Support Professional of the Year Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

“Our staff at Calvert County Public Schools is the best and our 2023 Employees of the Year represent the best of the best,” said Superintendent Dr. Townsel. “It is an honor to work every day alongside our dedicated, hardworking staff who wholeheartedly support our students.”

Mr. Allen has an impressive education and media production background, having taught English at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL and owning a film production company. He believes in modeling respect, collaboration, and a love of learning in addition to subject matter content.

Ms. Tuck, on the other hand, has a diverse background in nursing and community volunteerism. She has led several initiatives that have benefited youth and is dedicated to removing obstacles for students with limited confidence and learning difficulties.

Both Mr. Allen and Ms. Tuck, along with other building Employees of the Year, were honored at a dinner held at the Calvert Marine Museum. The Maryland State Board will recognize Mr. Allen on May 23, 2023, and the Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced on October 13, 2023.

The district congratulates all of the 2023 District Employees of the Year and thanks the numerous businesses and organizations whose donations made the celebration possible.