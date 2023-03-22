Feld Entertainment, a global leader in live entertainment, has announced the highly anticipated 2023 North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s The Greatest Show On Earth. The reimagined American icon will captivate audiences with a multi-platform, 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action, creating real connections between audiences and performers worldwide. The tour will include six performances at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore from November 24-26, 2023.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

The cast of 75 performers hails from more than 18 countries, including Ethiopia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Argentina, Cuba, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the U.S.. Their inspirational stories foster powerful connections through circus arts ranging from aerial, acrobatics, comedy, world dance, and more. Each performer and troupe’s local heritage shines through costumes celebrating their culture and individuality.

Enhanced technology – incorporated at a scale that has never-been-done before – amplifies each performance by creating awe-inspiring moments that bring the cast and audience closer together. Sonic spatial technology adds directional sound to put focus on specific areas of the arena, coupled with a spotlight tracking system that will connect and direct the audience’s attention to the performers. Video moments of the audience will be incorporated into each show, allowing fans to truly be a part of The Greatest Show On Earth.

The Greatest Show On Earth includes new jaw-dropping acts featuring apparatus innovations developed exclusively for Ringling. The Triangular Highwire introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25 feet above the arena floor. The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will captivate audiences with a real 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space. A double wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30 feet above the ground. The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes soaring through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sports act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines. Additional unbelievable performances include hand-to-hand balance acts blended with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations, and a physical comedy troupe sparking spontaneous moments of fun and laughter.

At the helm of The Greatest Show On Earth is a world-class creative team revolutionizing how audiences view and participate in live entertainment. Directors Dan Shipton and Ross Nicholson have developed their craft through a diverse scope of large-scale stadium shows, live tours for today’s most celebrated pop stars, high-profile television productions, and arena shows. Production Designer Josh Zangen, a visual storyteller with experience planning tour stages for A-list musical artists, created the playground-inspired set that is full of surprises.

Casting is led by an internationally recognized talent scout, Giulio Scatola, who has worked on prominent stage and circus shows. Celebrity choreographer, Gustavo Vargas, will bring his twenty years of dance experience to lead the cast in captivating dance and movement scenes. Senior Director of Costumes Dawna Oak, whose creations have been seen on Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street LIVE!, and more, is crafting the looks that build personas and distinguish each performer.

Ilja Nowodworski has developed the show’s video design, and Jean-Damien Climonet is the creative consultant for the BMX stunt sequence. Michael Picton arranges original music for The Greatest Show On Earth, an award-winning composer writing for film, television, advertising, theatre, and circus. Having worked on some of the biggest music award shows, visual artist Jesse Blevins is the production’s lighting designer. Comedic writer Anne Mortensen-Agnew and children’s animated writer Chris Gentile will reimagine a show through larger-than-life storytelling blending comedic humor and action.

“When thinking about how to bring The Greatest Show On Earth back for families, creating an experience that Children of All Ages could collectively enjoy was at the top of our list,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. “The new entertainment experience will present a phenomenal scale of wow and wonder that only Ringling can deliver and is designed for families to leave inspired, energized, and filled with memories to last a lifetime.”

Family-friendly ticket pricing will be available, and tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

The return of The Greatest Show On Earth will undoubtedly bring joy and excitement to audiences across North America. With its diverse cast of performers and innovative technology, this reimagined American icon promises to create a unique and unforgettable experience for families.