On March 21 at 10:53 a.m., a student from Lackey High School was taken to a school nurse after approaching a counselor and indicating that they were hallucinating and feeling sick. According to the student, they obtained an edible from another student while attending morning classes at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.

School resource officers from Lackey and North Point High Schools, as well as the SRO from Stethem Educational Center, are continuing to investigate the incident. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office is also being consulted regarding charges. The students involved are facing disciplinary action by CCPS.

Through investigation, it was determined that the student obtained the edible from a North Point High School student who was also at Stethem earlier that day. The North Point student was found to be in possession of edibles and several vape chargers.

Parents are being asked to talk to their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as they could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

Anyone with additional details about this incident is asked to call Cpl. Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 0636. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.