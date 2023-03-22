Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) held its annual History, Industry, Technology and Science (HITS) Expo earlier this month at St. Charles High School.
The Expo included student history fair projects on display for judging. The awards were given in several categories including historical paper, individual performance, individual documentary, group documentary, individual website, group website, individual exhibit and group exhibit. Some projects earned special awards as well.
The following students received awards for their history fair projects.
Junior Historical Paper
- Hunter Green, seventh grade, first place, Mattawoman Middle School, “The Black Death and It’s Positive Effects on Society.”
- Gabriel Hinson, seventh grade, second place, John Hanson Middle School, “MTV’s Place in History.”
Junior Individual Performance
- Mateyos Tesfaye, seventh grade, Matthew Henson Middle School, “The Battle of Adwa — Ethiopia.”
Junior Individual Documentary
- Corrado Owens-Best, seventh grade, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, “The Salem Witch Trials and How They Changed the Frontiers of History.”
- Almaz Mekias, seventh grade, second place, Hanson, “Albert Einstein.”
Junior Group Documentary
- Brayden Clark and Davin Clark, eighth grade, first place, Neighborhood Creative Arts Center, “Sherlock Holmes: The Father of Forensic Science.”
- Keyon Anderson and Chase Reynolds, seventh grade, second place, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, “Evolution of Technology.”
Junior Individual Website
- Saka Rehman, seventh grade, first place, Mattawoman, “Women’s Rights in the 1960s.”
- Jannis Aboagye, seventh grade, second place, Mattawoman, “Loving v. Virginia: Was Virginia Always for Lovers?”
Junior Group Website
- Kendall Johnson and Kailey Musterer, eighth grade, first place, St. Mary’s School, “The Apollo Program.”
- Brooklyn Cannon and Emma Namale, seventh grade, second place, Stoddert, “Hedy Lamarr: The Inventor of Wi-Fi.”
Junior Individual Exhibit
- Zoe Tamorria, seventh grade, first place, Hanson, “The Harlem Renaissance.”
- Ryan Gist Jr., seventh grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School, “Christopher Columbus.”
Junior Group Exhibit
- Imani Middlebrooks and Ryan Williams, seventh grade, Somers, first place, “Margaret Sanger and Birth Control.”
- Finnis Dean and Lindsey Feaster, seventh grade, Davis, second place, “How the First Pride Parade Made History.”
Special awards
- Kennedy Relph, seventh grade, Hanson, “Thomas Downing,” African American Heritage Society of Charles County.
- Kyleigh Hogan, seventh grade, Davis, “The Civil Rights Act of 1964,” African American Heritage Society of Charles County.
- Hayden Robertson, sixth grade, St. Mary’s, “The First Full Dinosaur Skeleton Found in America,” Charles County Archaeological Society of Maryland.
- Rylie Brueckner and Kylie Gervais, seventh grade, Piccowaxen Middle School, “The Frontier of Port Tobacco Village,” Charles County Heritage Commission.
- Ugochi Anyanwu, seventh grade, Mattawoman, “The Women’s Rights Movement,” Charles County Section of National Council of Negro Women.
- Mateyos Tesfaye, seventh grade, Henson, “The Battle of Adwa — Ethiopia,” Charles County Section of National Council of Negro Women.
- Saka Rehman, seventh grade, Mattawoman, “Women’s Rights in the 1960s,” Ella Virginia Houck Hollway Chapter, U.S. Daughters of 1812.
- Lauren McChesney, seventh grade, Piccowaxen, “The California Gold Rush of 1848,” Friendship House Foundation.
- Zoe Tamorria, seventh grade, Hanson, “The Harlem Renaissance,” Friendship House Foundation.
- Betsy Thompson, seventh grade, Piccowaxen, “Frontiers in Faith,” Historical Society of Charles County.
- Jillian Ashby, seventh grade, Davis, “Women’s Suffrage Movement in the 1920s,” Historical Society of Charles County.
- Hunter Green, seventh grade, Mattawoman, “The Black Death and its Positive Effects on Society,” MD Alpha Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa.
- Belicia Fernandez Fuentes, seventh grade, Mattawoman, “Women’s Rights,” Alpha Kappa Alpha Soroity, Nu Zeta Omicron Chapter.
- Amira Ligonde, seventh grade, Stoddert, “Stagecoach Mary: Breaking Barriers, Stereotypes and Oppression,” Alpha Kappa Alpha Soroity, Nu Zeta Omicron Chapter.
- Jasmine Love, seventh grade, General Smallwood Middle School, “Taking Center Stage: African American Ballerinas as Frontiers in Ballet.” Alpha Kappa Alpha Soroity, Nu Zeta Omicron Chapter.
- Jannis Aboagye, seventh grade, Mattawoman, “Loving v. Virginia: Was Virginia Always for Lovers?” Port Tobacco Chapter, National Association of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.
- Brooklyn Cannon and Emma Namale, seventh grade, Stoddert, “Hedy Lamarr: The Inventor of Wi-Fi,” Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter.
- Jayla Henderson, seventh grade, Somers, “Was the Declaration of Independence Justified,” Thomas Stone Chapter: Sons of the American Revolution.