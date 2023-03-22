Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) held its annual History, Industry, Technology and Science (HITS) Expo earlier this month at St. Charles High School.

The Expo included student history fair projects on display for judging. The awards were given in several categories including historical paper, individual performance, individual documentary, group documentary, individual website, group website, individual exhibit and group exhibit. Some projects earned special awards as well.

The following students received awards for their history fair projects.

Junior Historical Paper

Hunter Green, seventh grade, first place, Mattawoman Middle School, “The Black Death and It’s Positive Effects on Society.”

Gabriel Hinson, seventh grade, second place, John Hanson Middle School, “MTV’s Place in History.”

Junior Individual Performance

Mateyos Tesfaye, seventh grade, Matthew Henson Middle School, “The Battle of Adwa — Ethiopia.”

Junior Individual Documentary

Corrado Owens-Best, seventh grade, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, “The Salem Witch Trials and How They Changed the Frontiers of History.”

Almaz Mekias, seventh grade, second place, Hanson, “Albert Einstein.”

Junior Group Documentary

Brayden Clark and Davin Clark, eighth grade, first place, Neighborhood Creative Arts Center, “Sherlock Holmes: The Father of Forensic Science.”

Keyon Anderson and Chase Reynolds, seventh grade, second place, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, “Evolution of Technology.”

Junior Individual Website

Saka Rehman, seventh grade, first place, Mattawoman, “Women’s Rights in the 1960s.”

Jannis Aboagye, seventh grade, second place, Mattawoman, “Loving v. Virginia: Was Virginia Always for Lovers?”

Junior Group Website

Kendall Johnson and Kailey Musterer, eighth grade, first place, St. Mary’s School, “The Apollo Program.”

Brooklyn Cannon and Emma Namale, seventh grade, second place, Stoddert, “Hedy Lamarr: The Inventor of Wi-Fi.”

Junior Individual Exhibit

Zoe Tamorria, seventh grade, first place, Hanson, “The Harlem Renaissance.”

Ryan Gist Jr., seventh grade, Milton M. Somers Middle School, “Christopher Columbus.”

Junior Group Exhibit

Imani Middlebrooks and Ryan Williams, seventh grade, Somers, first place, “Margaret Sanger and Birth Control.”

Finnis Dean and Lindsey Feaster, seventh grade, Davis, second place, “How the First Pride Parade Made History.”

Special awards