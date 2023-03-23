The US Postal Service is set to release five commemorative Forever stamps featuring the works of iconic American artist, Roy Lichtenstein. The stamps will showcase his colorful pop art and are set to be unveiled on Monday, April 24th, at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

The stamps are a tribute to Lichtenstein’s contribution to the pop art movement of the 1960s. The movement was characterized by its use of popular culture in its art, often poking fun at consumerism. Lichtenstein’s paintings, which featured heavy black outlining, intense colors, and dot patterns, simulating four-color mechanical printing and machine-made quality, are instantly recognizable.

The stamps are part of the US Postal Service’s effort to honor the contributions of artists to American culture. Roy Lichtenstein is one of the most significant contributors to American pop art, and his work can be found in prestigious museums and galleries around the world.

Tom Marshall, US Postal Service General Counsel and Executive Vice President, will serve as the dedicating official at the first-day-of-issue event. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/roylichtenstein.

Customers can purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.