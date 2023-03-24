Austin Dylan Winbush Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A Maryland jury has convicted Austin Dylan Winbush, a 23-year-old resident of Capitol Heights, of attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and carrying a loaded handgun on his person. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on May 5, 2021, in Lexington Park, Maryland.

The State’s Attorney announced Jaymi Sterling, who expressed gratitude for the successful investigation led by Corporal Christopher Ditoto of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Southern Region, and the jury’s careful deliberation.

Winbush had been charged with these violent crimes nearly two years ago. The verdict brings a sense of closure to the victim and the community affected by the shooting. The Chief of Major Crimes, Jeff Maylor, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Winbush is being held without bond until his sentencing, which the Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini, the presiding judge in the case, will determine.

This conviction serves as a reminder that violent crimes carry severe consequences and that the criminal justice system is committed to holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The State’s Attorney’s office, the police department, and the court system work together to ensure that justice is served for victims and their families and that dangerous individuals are taken off the streets.