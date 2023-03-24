Early Friday morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired in the parking lot of Big Dogs in Paradise bar in Mechanicsville. Deputies quickly responded to the scene at 1:15 am and discovered the lifeless body of Isiaih Alexander Woodland, an 18-year-old resident of Lexington Park, who had suffered from fatal gunshot wounds.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and is currently trying to determine the motive behind the shooting. At this time, it appears to be an isolated event, and there is no immediate danger to the public.

As the investigation continues, the authorities seek information from anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any additional information about the incident. Detective David Lawrence can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. 78130, or through email at david.lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov. Alternatively, individuals who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or text “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). The Crime Solvers program offers up to $1,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment related to a crime in St. Mary’s County.

The community is shocked by this tragic incident, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to come forward. In the wake of this senseless act of violence, it is essential for the community to remain vigilant and to work together to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.