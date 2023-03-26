The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, has announced that they will host a free household hazardous waste collection event for county residents on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The event will be held at Mt. Hope Convenience Center located at 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

According to the department, hazardous household products are common in many homes and must be disposed of carefully in order to prevent dangerous chemical reactions, ignition, burns, vapors and groundwater contamination that can occur when combined with everyday household waste. A substance is considered hazardous if it is corrosive or toxic, ignites easily, and reacts or explodes when mixed with other substances.

Residents are advised to check the product labels for words or symbols that indicate caution, warning, danger, poison or toxic to determine if a substance is hazardous. However, latex paints will not be accepted at this event.

Acceptable hazardous waste items include auto and floor care products, medications, pesticides, gasoline, fertilizers, ammunition and more. There is no limit of material per resident, but proof of Calvert County residency is required. It is important to note that businesses are prohibited from this event.

For a full listing of accepted hazardous waste materials and for more information on household hazardous waste collection events, residents are encouraged to call the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountymd.gov/HazardousWaste.