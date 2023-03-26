The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has released a new set of Forever stamps that celebrate the “Art of the Skateboard”. The release event was held at the Desert West Skate Park in Phoenix, Arizona, which also marked the first day of issue of the stamps.

The stamps feature four distinct designs created by artists Crystal Worl, Di’Orr Greenwood, Federico “MasPaz” Frum, and William James Taylor Junior, also known as “Core222”. Each artist’s design showcases the diversity and uniqueness of skateboarding culture.

Credit: U.S. Postal Service

“As an American institution older than our country itself, the Postal Service is always looking for ways to highlight and honor the stories and histories that are unique to the United States,” said William Zollars, a member of the USPS Board of Governors. “We are honored to do that again through these ‘Art of the Skateboard’ Forever stamps.”

The dedication ceremony kicked off PHXAM 2023, an annual amateur skateboarding competition that attracts participants from around the world. Skateboarding recently debuted as a new Olympic sport at the 2020 Summer games in Tokyo.

The artists who created the designs expressed their pride in being able to represent their heritage through the stamps. Worl, who is of Tlingit/Athabascan heritage, said her deck design was inspired by the salmon formline, which represents abundance to the Indigenous people of the northern Northwest Coast.

Greenwood’s design, which represents her Navajo culture, features eagle feathers and the colors of the rising or setting sun. Meanwhile, MasPaz created a design featuring the mystical jaguar of the Amazon, and Taylor’s deck has a striking red and orange graphic abstraction.

“It is my sincere hope that through these amazing Forever stamps, I can inspire youth worldwide to strive for and achieve greatness,” said Greenwood. “I am incredibly grateful to the Postal Service for this opportunity to share the message of the jaguar across the country and worldwide.”

The Art of the Skateboard stamps will be available for purchase in panes of 20, with 18 million copies in production. They will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The news of the stamps’ release is being shared with the hashtag #ArtoftheSkateboardStamps.

Customers can purchase the stamps and other philatelic products at Post Office locations nationwide, through The Postal Store website, by calling 844-737-7826, or by mail through USA Philatelic.