Bryan Scott Miller, 42, of Virginia, Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On March 17, a traffic stop on Billingsley Road near St. Charles Parkway resulted in the arrest of Bryan Scott Miller, 42, of Virginia, for transporting a firearm and suspected marijuana in his vehicle. The incident occurred during a federally funded grant sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) as part of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

Upon approaching Miller’s truck, an officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana, leading to further investigation. A loaded firearm was then recovered from inside the vehicle, along with suspected marijuana.

Miller was subsequently charged with transporting a firearm in a vehicle and having a loaded handgun in the vehicle. He was held at the Charles County Detention Center but was later released by a district court commissioner on personal recognizance.

The investigation was conducted by Sgt. J. Morales.