Craig Matthew Wilkerson, 30, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On March 22, a patrol officer pulled over Craig Matthew Wilkerson, 30, of Waldorf, for a registration violation in the 3600 block of Leonardtown Road. Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana, leading to further investigation.

The officer discovered that Wilkerson was in possession of a Polymer 80 firearm without a serial number, a fully loaded magazine, and suspected marijuana. As a result, Wilkerson was arrested and charged with transporting a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and driving a vehicle without current registration, insurance, and suspended registration.

After being detained at the Charles County Detention Center, a district court commissioner released Wilkerson on personal recognizance on the same day.

Sgt. J. Morales investigated the case.

The possession of unserialized firearms has become an issue in recent years. These firearms are also known as ghost guns, and their untraceable nature has raised concerns among law enforcement officials.