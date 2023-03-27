Conrad Fitzgerald Marshall Jr., 36 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On March 21, Conrad Fitzgerald Marshall Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with illegally possessing a firearm, transporting a firearm in a vehicle, and possessing drugs in Charles County, Maryland. Marshall, a resident of Baltimore, was taken into custody after a patrol officer observed his van in the middle of the apartment complex parking lot in the area of Promenade Place at 1:38 a.m.

The officer, who received an alert on the vehicle’s license plate indicating an insurance lapse, began to investigate but the driver suddenly fled. Another officer observed the van and initiated a traffic stop on Technology Place. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a handgun in plain view, leading to Marshall’s arrest.

A computer check revealed that Marshall was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction. Additionally, he was found to be in possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms.

Following his arrest, he was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where he paid 10 percent of a $7,500 bond and was released by a district court commissioner on the same day.

The investigation is still ongoing, and M/CPL Saunders and Sgt. Arends are currently handling the case.