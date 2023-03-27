You find your dream job posting online. You submit a resume and wait for an interview. Everything seems great, but you still have that fear of being rejected. Is it a normal process, or are there ways to overcome that?

Fear of rejection comes across if you lack confidence in yourself. Or if you’re struggling with money and need a job offer ASAP. Some individuals make critical mistakes when they apply to one job posting only. This is how they lose time and more chances to get employed.

In this article, we will break down the most popular reasons for an applicant to be rejected and how you can advance your resume to be a winning candidate for employers.

Popular Factors for Rejection

When you use a it resume writing service looks more appealing to employers. But how can you do the same about your self-confidence during an interview?

An interview is a great option to spot early “red flags” or other suspicious things. Experienced recruiters and hiring managers won’t waste their time on job seekers who don’t align with expectations in the corporate world.

Here’s the list of main reasons that can compromise the decision to hire you:

You’re not on time;

You’re not dressed appropriately;

You cannot answer the questions precisely and with relevance;

You’re not prepared (not knowing much information about the company, your potential boss, or the industry itself);

You’re not attentive.

Rejection does not mark you as a “bad” candidate forever. You can always re-apply after months or years when the positions are still open. But why don’t you prepare now to win this job search today without losing precious time?

Learn to Play With the Limits

Psychology experts define it as a limiting belief: something you think about yourself that’s holding you back. For example, when not getting a job, people may think they didn’t show enough qualifications, the recruiters didn’t like them, or they are not smart enough.

The truth is — you may keep guessing for eternity. But it’s critical to stop negative self-talk and identify the real reason behind the rejection. Contact the recruiter. Ask for precise feedback and obtain knowledge of what areas you should be good at to win this role.

At the same time, believing something is wrong with you may get you trapped in a vicious circle. You’ll focus on a lack of interview skills instead of building a competency to get hired.

Re-Think the Conception of Failing

We hear lots of success stories: from big company CEOs to politicians. They all seem to be “golden youths” with only a history of triumphs.

In real life, though, they also battle with rejections and mistakes. Nobody is perfect, and neither are the people you see on TV.

If you don’t get a job, look at it differently. It was a bad choice, and a better-fitting opportunity will arise soon.

Express a Positive Attitude

A potential employer will not hire someone who is constantly in a bad mood. It’s not good for a company and may be toxic in a work atmosphere. It’s normal for someone to feel sad occasionally, but it’s the last thing you want to express to decision-makers.

Try not to take rejection personally. Consider it as a temper development, analyze whether a lesson can be learned, and move on. Keep smiling and concentrating on the next chance, planning your finest and most compelling interview performance.

Recruiters can sense your feelings even during phone conversations. Therefore, keep your negative emotions restricted in a private space.

Reflect on the Situations in Your Head

Play them out in your head if you have a history of after-interview rejections. Putting bad experiences aside and never thinking of them can be tempting. But, honestly, understanding the nature of rejections is the best tool to improve as a professional.

For example, re-assess each part if you went through different stages of a hiring process. Rank your intro call, your resume, your performance during an interview, and so on. Ask yourself: What did I sense went well? What else could I have done?

Could you address the recruiter differently? Could you have worked harder to build trust with the interviewers? Could you mention more practical examples from your previous experiences?

You don’t have to do these steps to feel embarrassed. Re-assessing your hiring steps helps build confidence and define your room for improvement.

Overcome Fear of Rejection: Practical Steps

Pre-interview anxiety can obstruct an applicant’s performance on the big day. Here’s a list of practical tips on how to get rid of rejection fear with a professional resume:

Include only relevant work experiences: remember to tailor your resume to the specific job description to follow the requirements; Explore a set of hard and soft skills you may need; Make sure you update the education section with additional training certifications or online courses that align with your expertise (a high school diploma is not an option); Get your preparations ready: read about the company, its mission, and values. Find out how they position themselves on the job market.

Next time you fear the hiring process, don’t allow this feeling to conquer you. The fear will consume you and forever limit your career growth.

The Bottom Line

It’s natural to be worried about the hiring process. Once you submit a resume and get an invitation to interview, you may start doubting your skills and accomplishments.

At this point, keep in mind that any interview is an experience. You have to aim for winning job opportunities (if you like the company), but you also gain knowledge on professional communication when talking to recruiters.