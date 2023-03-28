Mary Elizabeth Hare, 65, of Indian Head Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On March 26, at approximately 1 a.m., EMS personnel spotted a vehicle at Route 210 and Lower Wharf Road in Bryans Road, Maryland. According to police reports, when the EMS personnel stopped to check on the driver’s welfare, the driver moved the vehicle and parked it in the middle of Lower Wharf Road.

The driver, identified as Mary Elizabeth Hare, 65, of Indian Head, then exited the car and began acting erratically.

Upon arrival, patrol officers detected the odor of PCP on Hare’s person. A further investigation led to the recovery of PCP, a digital scale, and an airsoft replica firearm in her car. As a result, Hare was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possessing drugs intending to distribute.

Following her arrest, Hare was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where a district court commissioner released her on a $5,000 unsecured bond on March 26.

The incident is still under investigation by PFC Eshleman.