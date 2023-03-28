Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf on Sunday afternoon in response to a shooting that took place inside an apartment. According to reports, one adult male victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no immediate threat to public safety. Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Residents in the area are advised to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.