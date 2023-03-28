Fairlead Academy, a public charter school in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, is inviting rising 10th-12th-grade students and their parents to an invitational night. This event will be held at 24009 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown on Tuesday, March 28th, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Interested students and parents will have the opportunity to tour the facility and meet the staff.

The invitational night is open to any student interested in attending Fairlead Academy for the 2023-2024 school year. The event aims to provide prospective students and parents with an overview of the school, its academic programs, and extracurricular activities.

Fairlead Academy is a STEM-focused school that offers a challenging curriculum designed to prepare students for college and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The school also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including clubs, sports, and community service projects.

For more information about this event or the program, contact Fairlead Academy at 301-475-0240.

In addition to Fairlead Academy’s event, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will accept online applications for its three Academy Programs: The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, The Academy of Global and International Studies, and The STEM Academy. The application window will open on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and close on Friday, May 5, 2023. No late applications will be accepted.

SMCPS will also host a virtual Academy Open House on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The event will showcase the middle school STEM and all high school academy programs, including the Academy of Finance, Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, Academy of Global and International Studies, and STEM Academy.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the virtual Academy Open House to learn more about what academy programs have to offer. Additional information about the Academy Programs, including course offerings, application criteria, and frequently asked questions, can be found at https://www.smcps.org/academics/academies-pathways. For more information, contact the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 301-475-5511, extension 32104.