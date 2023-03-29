State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that St. Mary’s County will partner with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to offer Badges for Baseball and Healthy Lifestyles programs to local youth this summer.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports and advocates for underserved and distressed communities by building Youth Development Parks, partnering with law enforcement and youth service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national program initiatives. The partnership with St. Mary’s County aligns with the Foundation’s mission.

“Bringing this program to St. Mary’s County has been a goal since I first learned of the invaluable work done by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. My commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships for our community aligns perfectly with that of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s mission,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

To support the launch of the programs, State’s Attorney Sterling presented grant applications to the St. Mary’s County Commissioners for funding. The Office of the State’s Attorney will work with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Department of Recreation and Parks to provide a summer 2023 experience for youth in the Lexington Park area.

Badges for Baseball is a program that combines mentorship with the sport of baseball to promote positive interactions between law enforcement officers and youth. The program aims to build trust and understanding between the two groups while teaching life skills and values through the game of baseball.

Healthy Lifestyles is a program that promotes physical activity, healthy eating habits, and positive self-esteem. The program encourages children to make healthy choices in their daily lives and provides them with the tools to do so.

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has a successful track record of implementing these programs in other communities across the country. By partnering with St. Mary’s County, the Foundation hopes to make a positive impact on the youth in the area.

“We are thrilled to partner with St. Mary’s County to bring our Badges for Baseball and Healthy Lifestyles programs to the community,” said Steve Salem, President and CEO of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. “Our programs are designed to help children develop life skills and positive values, and we believe they will have a lasting impact on the youth in St. Mary’s County.”

The partnership between St. Mary’s County and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation highlights the importance of community partnerships and the impact they can have on the lives of young people. The programs will provide local youth with valuable experiences and skills that will benefit them for years to come.

The Badges for Baseball and Healthy Lifestyles programs will be available to St. Mary’s County youth in the summer of 2023. More information about the programs can be found on the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation website.