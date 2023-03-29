Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has reopened the application window for three Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, for students interested in select programs. The application process for the CASE: Natural Resources and Agriculture program, the Academy of Health Professions: Physical Rehabilitation, and the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute are now available to eligible students.

The application window for the CASE: Natural Resources and Agriculture program, which is housed at Maurice J. McDonough High School, is open to current high school freshmen and sophomores, and eighth graders. This program is designed to prepare students for careers in the agricultural sciences and to further their education at the postsecondary level. Accepted students will attend McDonough full-time, and bus transportation will be provided.

The physical rehabilitation program, held at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, is open to current high school sophomores and offers project and problem-based learning, clinical experiences, and classroom and lab instruction to teach students about the field of healthcare. Students accepted into the program will attend Stethem for half the day and complete traditional coursework at their home schools. A shuttle service can transport students to and from their home schools.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute application is open to current high school sophomores. This two-year program allows students to acquire certifications in fire, rescue, and emergency medical training skills and techniques. The training is on par with what professional firefighters and EMS receive in Maryland.

Students who are accepted into any of the three CTE programs will have the opportunity to explore and learn from experienced professionals, develop new skills, and work on real-world projects.

CCPS encourages students to apply for these programs as they can provide them with valuable training that can prepare them for future careers in high-demand industries.

To access the application forms and learn more about these CTE programs, students and their parents can visit the CCPS website.

The CCPS spring break will take place from April 3 to 10. The application window for these CTE programs will close on the first day back from spring break, Tuesday, April 11, at 3 p.m.