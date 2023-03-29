Johnnie William Raines Jr., age 45 of Mechanicsville Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 45-year-old man from Mechanicsville, Johnnie William Raines Jr., on multiple charges related to thefts from motor vehicles in the Lexington Park area. Raines faces three counts of Rogue and Vagabond, Theft: $100 to under $1,500, and Theft: Less than $100, with additional charges pending.

Deputy Donald Shubrooks responded to a report of theft on March 24, 2023, in the 21000 block of Jettison Court in Lexington Park. Shubrooks and the victim tracked a pair of stolen AirPods to a location where Raines was found standing, and the AirPods were on the ground where he stood.

Further investigation revealed that Raines matched the suspect description in multiple other Rogue and Vagabond incidents between March 20 and March 24 in the Lexington Park area. Shubrooks arrested Raines and took him to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he remains in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Raines has a history of theft and drug-related offenses. His criminal record dates back to 1996, and he has been convicted of crimes such as burglary, theft, and drug possession.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to take precautions to prevent theft from their vehicles. They recommend that people lock their doors, keep valuables out of sight, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has been working to address the issue of thefts from motor vehicles in the Lexington Park area. They have increased patrols and launched an awareness campaign to encourage residents to take preventive measures.

The case against Raines is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is working to gather additional evidence. Raines is currently being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 5, 2023.