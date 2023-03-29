Garcelle Hinson, Sydney Pennycooke, and Troy Pettersen, three fifth-grade students from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), have recently been named 2023 Carson Scholars. The Carson Scholars program is designed to honor students who display high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities, and a commitment to community service.

The CCPS nominated the students for the recognition, with only one student eligible to receive it annually. The selection process was highly competitive, with only about 500 new scholars selected nationwide each year.

As Carson Scholars, the three students will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. They will also be eligible for annual scholarship renewal, provided they maintain high academic standards and continue to demonstrate a commitment to their communities.

In addition to the new scholars, nine CCPS students also received scholarship renewals as recognized Carson Scholars. They are Noah Cusack, Brady Freundel, Kiley Grollman, Jayden Hill, Jolie Lombardi, Keirstin Perez, Aaliyah Underwood, Nya Whitney, and Benjamin Williamson.

The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson to encourage academic excellence among young people. The fund has awarded over 7,000 scholarships, and its scholars are spread throughout all states and Washington, D.C.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, community service, and have a minimum GPA of 3.75.

More information about the Carson Scholars program can be found on the organization’s website at www.carsonscholars.org.