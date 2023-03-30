Meredith Almoney, Assistant Program Manager for Test and Evaluation at PMA-268, is about to begin her rotation in the NAVAIR Leadership Development Program (NLDP) as the assistant deputy program manager lead for the Lead Systems Integration Integrated Program Team. In honor of Women’s History Month, Almoney shared her experiences and advice for current and future employees at NAVAIR. Meredith Almoney, PMA-268 assistant program manager for Test and Evaluation

Almoney’s proudest moment at NAVAIR was being a test team member that completed the first aerial refueling event between an autonomous tanker aircraft and an F/A-18 Hornet. “I’m very proud of the team and knowing that I contributed to their success,” she said. She enjoys working with the dedicated people at NAVAIR and being a part of ensuring that warfighters have the best airplanes, equipment, and support in the world.

One piece of advice Almoney received was to take responsibility for mistakes and never deflect blame. She carries that advice with her in both her professional and personal life. “As a leader, accountability builds trust and respect,” she said.

For new or junior employees, Almoney advises that no idea is too crazy. “If you’ve got a good idea, run with it until someone with the power to say no, says no,” she said. She also recommends becoming involved in diversity action teams (DATs), as they offer opportunities for mentoring and the chance to learn about potential career opportunities.

Almoney is a Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) member and previously led the WIN’s Mid-Career Level Development (MCLD) team. “Women’s History Month gives us a chance to celebrate women role models and hopefully continue to inspire the next generation of women,” she said.

Outside of work, Almoney spends time with her family, enjoys wine tasting, hiking, and visiting local museums. She also volunteers with the STEM-ING organization as a workshop assistant.

As NAVAIR continues to work towards diversity and inclusion, Almoney’s advice and experiences inspire all employees.