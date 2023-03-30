Raymond Keith Meredith III, 53 of Waldorf Photo By: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 28. The adult male victim was shot in the head during an argument in an apartment on Falcon Place in Waldorf just after 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim seriously injured and transported him to a hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are leading the investigation and have identified the suspect as Raymond Keith Meredith III, a 53-year-old resident of Waldorf.

According to the investigation, Meredith shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene. Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Meredith, who is being charged with attempted murder, assault, and firearms charges.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Meredith’s whereabouts to contact Detective Bringley at BringleyA@ccso.us or 301-609-6499. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, submitting tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Meredith’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working diligently to locate and apprehend the suspect.