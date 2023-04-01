The Maryland Council for Social Studies (MDCSS) presented six awards to recognize exceptional educators at the annual spring conference held on March 25, 2023, at Salisbury University. Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) shone brightly, receiving three of the six prestigious awards.

Dr. Stephanie Schoppert, a teacher at Dowell Elementary School, was selected as the MDCSS Elementary Teacher of the Year. Allison Curtin, a teacher at Mill Creek Middle School, was awarded MDCSS Promising New Teacher of the Year. Social studies instructional leader Scott McComb was chosen as the MDCSS Social Studies Instructional Leader of the Year. Mr. Scott McComb was chosen as the MDCSS Social Studies Instructional Leader of the Year Ms. Allison Curtin being presented with MDCSS Promising New Teacher of the Year Dr. Stephanie Schoppert being presented with MDCSS Elementary Teacher of the Year

The Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools, Dr. Andraé Townsel, said: “These awards are reflective of the great educators we have at Calvert County Public Schools. Each of these individuals is dedicated and committed to excellence and providing engaging social studies instruction for our students.”

The awards are a testament to the district’s commitment to providing students with high-quality social studies education, which prepares them for life beyond the classroom.

The Maryland Senate and House of Delegates further celebrated Dr. Schoppert and Ms. Curtin’s achievements.

The MDCSS recognized the winners’ contributions to social studies education in Maryland, including their innovative and effective teaching methods, leadership skills, and dedication to their students.

MDCSS is a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources to social studies educators across Maryland. Its mission is to promote high-quality social studies education that prepares students for active citizenship and lifelong learning.

