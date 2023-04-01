Three separate incidents of student misconduct have been reported in Charles County Public Schools within the past few days. On March 30 at 1:15 p.m., a student who was not permitted on the school grounds at Westlake High School entered the school and got into an altercation with another student inside a classroom. The student refused to follow instructions from school staff and the school resource officer was called in to respond. After ignoring all commands, the officer displayed his electronic control device and the student complied and was removed from the school. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted regarding criminal charges and the student also faces disciplinary consequences from the school district.

The following day, on March 29 at 1:30 p.m., another student at General Smallwood Middle School was confronted by three students in a school bathroom. The three other students struck and kicked the student, sustaining minor injuries that the school nurse treated. The school resource officer initiated an investigation, and two students will be charged with assault. The third student will not be charged due to their age, in accordance with Maryland law. All three students will face disciplinary consequences from the school district, and the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services will be notified.

Later that same day, the same student at General Smallwood Middle School was assaulted again. The student was walking down a hallway when another student struck them multiple times in the head. The same student entered a classroom later and was again assaulted, sustaining an injury. The school resource officer was notified and initiated an investigation. The student could face criminal charges and disciplinary consequences from the school district.

In a third incident, school administrators at Piccowaxen Middle School notified the school resource officer on March 31 at 11:50 a.m. that a student was in possession of a vaping pen, a thumb drive used to charge the vaping pen, and two cartridges with an orange substance containing THC, an active ingredient found in marijuana. The items were recovered and the student was charged on a civil citation with possession of cannabis less than 10 grams. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the school district.

The incidents are a reminder of the need for strict disciplinary policies and strong partnerships between schools and law enforcement to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all students. Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak with their children about the importance of following school rules and reporting any incidents of misconduct to school administrators or law enforcement. Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to contact the appropriate school resource officer.