Eleven talented students from Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) in Maryland showcased their impressive vocal skills at the Maryland Music Educators Association’s (MMEA) 2023 All-State Senior Chorus. The students, hailing from three high schools in CCPS, joined other accomplished students from across the state for a three-day experience in Baltimore.

The event provided the opportunity for the young musicians to rehearse and perform with Conductor Dr. Diana Sáez, Director of Choral Activities at Towson University and a leading specialist in Latin American music. The All-State Senior Chorus concluded with a concert on March 5, 2023, at the Baltimore Convention Center. 2023 CCPS All State Chorus Credit: MMEA/David McIntosh

“We are extremely proud of our students on achieving this major accomplishment and thank the teachers and families for their ongoing support,” shared Christine Cook, CCPS Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts. “It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to be selected to perform at this level.”

The Maryland Music Educators Association is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, which is an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The students who represented CCPS at the 2023 All-State Senior Chorus were Caroline Calamoneri and Nicolas Clark from Huntingtown High School; Clarissa Callis and Harper Valadie from Northern High School; Heather Farley from Patuxent High School; Nathan Hays, Madison Hinton, Megan Hinton, Carmen Mileo, Jaydn Riggs, and Kayla Rogers, all from Huntingtown High School.

The students’ selection for the MMEA All-State Senior Chorus was a significant achievement, considering the highly competitive nature of the auditions. Only the most accomplished high school music students across the state are selected to participate in the event.

The MMEA All-State Senior Chorus is an annual event that brings together some of Maryland’s most talented high school music students for a memorable experience. The event is an opportunity for these young musicians to showcase their skills, learn from renowned conductors, and interact with their peers from across the state.

The event’s success is made possible by the Maryland State Arts Council, which provides support for various arts programs across the state, including the MMEA All-State Senior Chorus. For more information about the Maryland State Arts Council, visit https://www.msac.org.

The students’ participation in the MMEA All-State Senior Chorus was a significant accomplishment and a testament to their hard work, dedication, and talent. Calvert County Public Schools is proud to have been represented by these exceptional young musicians and looks forward to seeing their future accomplishments.