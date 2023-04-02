NASCAR and Powerball have announced their collaboration for a new promotion that offers lottery players a chance to win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix and the chance to win $1 million during a special drawing televised live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 5. The “NASCAR Powerball Playoff” promotion will start at the state level with participating lotteries selecting entrants to form a national pool of semi-finalists. Sixteen semi-finalists will be drawn from the national pool with no more than one semi-finalist per lottery advancing.

Credit: Powerball

Cash prizes will be awarded to all 16 national semi-finalists based on their elimination position, and the four semi-finalists still in the playoffs after the fourth drawing will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Nov. 3-5, and advance as finalists to the $1 million drawing. The VIP trip experience will include roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations – double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 4 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 5, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway during the NASCAR Championship Weekend including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, and Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

“NASCAR Powerball Playoff” promotion is a perfect example of bringing winning opportunities to loyal fans, said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, added that the promotion captures the thrill of racing and winning that could only come from a NASCAR-Powerball partnership. Participating lotteries will kick off in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2023 NASCAR season.

Participating lottery jurisdictions include Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

The promotion was first teased during the partnership announcement during DAYTONA 500 festivities. The 16 semi-finalists will be announced during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 26. The semi-finalists will then go head-to-head in a series of drawings that coincide with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs. Cash prizes will be awarded to all 16 national semi-finalists based on their elimination position.

In the first drawing on Aug. 12, 16 semi-finalists will advance from the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. On Sept. 9, 12 semi-finalists will advance and four will be eliminated, each winning $2,500, during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Oct. 1, eight semi-finalists will advance and four will be eliminated, each winning $5,000, during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Oct. 11, four finalists will advance and win a VIP trip, while four others will be eliminated, each winning $7,500, during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Finally, on Nov. 5, one lucky lottery player will win $1 million during a special drawing televised live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Additionally, three other players will win $10,000 each.

Powerball tickets have been a popular choice for lottery players, and this partnership with NASCAR is expected to increase the excitement for the game. The promotion also supports Powerball’s mission of supporting state programs and services everywhere tickets are sold. With the chance to win a VIP trip and $1 million, many lottery players are expected to participate in the promotion.