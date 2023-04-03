Paid advertisement

Many people in the UK struggle with credit card debt, with the average credit card debt UK standing at £1,189 per adult. Even with good money management and economic spending, you can easily find yourself in credit card debt from unavoidable issues like job losses, reduced income, illness, or injury. Credit card debt can quickly spiral out of control, so it’s wise to consider how to pay off credit card debt as soon as possible. Thankfully, various credit card debt help companies can provide practical solutions to pay off credit card debt.

These can include using a balance transfer credit card to consolidate debt, taking out loans for consolidation of credit card debt, releasing equity for credit card debt consolidations, increasing repayments on your credit card to pay off debt, or using a debt management plan for a credit card debt pay off. Whether you should use a credit card for debt consolidation will depend on various factors like the affordability of consolidation credit card debt and the interest rates you get on a debt consolidation credit card. Read on to discover our editor’s top picks of the 5 best matching services that connect you with regulated credit card debt help companies in the UK.

Best Credit Card Debt UK Help Services – Editor’s Picks

Help My Debts Pro: Best for Connecting Over-Indebted Individuals Who Want to Learn How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt with Expert Third-Party Debt Help Services Debt Nurse: Best for Connecting Over-Indebted Individuals with Providers of a Credit Card to Consolidate Debt Viva Debt Help: Best for Putting Individuals in Touch with Experts Providing Advice and Services for Consolidation of Credit Card Debt 123 Debt Fix: Best for Connecting Individuals Who Want Advice on How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt with Credit Card Debt UK Help Services Providers

Best Credit Card Debt UK Help Services of 2023

Help My Debts Pro: Best for Connecting Over-Indebted Individuals Who Want to Learn How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt with Expert Third-Party Debt Help Services

Help My Debts Pro is a top choice if you want access to expert third-party debt help services. It features an easy application process aimed at helping over-indebted individuals who wish to learn how to pay off credit card debt. You only need a few minutes to capture your credit card debt details on the online application form and allow Help My Debts Pro to forward your details to expert debt help services.

Help My Debts Pro only works with experts authorised by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and they’ll connect you to them within minutes of submitting your application. The experts will then contact you, and after assessing your financial situation, including debts and income, they’ll recommend the best way to pay off credit card debt.

Highlights for Individuals Who Want to Learn How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt Via Help My Debts Pro

Easy application process

Apply in minutes

Convenient online services

Access to FCA-authorised experts

Quick feedback

Pros of Credit Card Debt Help Via Help My Debts Pro

Guaranteed privacy and security

Bias-free

Transparent

Cons of Credit Card Debt Help Via Help My Debts Pro

It may not address the underlying causes of debt

Debt Nurse: Best for Connecting Over-Indebted Individuals with Providers of a Credit Card to Consolidate Debt

Debt Nurse is on a mission to help thousands of UK residents overcome problem debts and get back to enjoying life without worry. It’s one of the best platforms for connecting over-indebted individuals with providers of a credit card to consolidate debt. It’s user-friendly and easy to navigate, so you don’t have to worry about finding what you need, even if you’ve never used a similar platform.

Although Debt Nurse doesn’t offer credit card debt advice, it partners with accredited providers and will match you with them with a single online application. It features fast turnarounds to ensure you get a suitable expert provider for your circumstances without delay.

Highlights of Using Debt Nurse to Find Providers of a Credit Card to Consolidate Debt Via Debt Nurse

User-friendly

High service levels

Excellent professionalism

Fast turnaround

Accredited providers

Pros of Using a Credit Card to Consolidate Debt Via Debt Nurse

Low or zero interest

Affordable payments

You may end up paying less

Cons of Using a Credit Card to Consolidate Debt Via Debt Nurse

Additional fees may apply

Viva Debt Help: Best for Putting Individuals in Touch with Experts Providing Advice and Services for Consolidation of Credit Card Debt

If you want to get in touch with experts providing advice and services for consolidation of credit card debt, look no further than Viva Debt Help. By only working with providers registered under the FCA, the platform ensures you’re matched with legit experts who can help you reign in your debt.

Filling in your details allows Viva Debt Help to understand your situation and connect you with a suitable accredited provider who will help you determine the most appropriate strategy for the consolidation of credit card debt. The platform features a straightforward process and ensures all its partners comply with rules and regulations.

Highlights of Consolidation Credit Card Debt Via Viva Debt Help

Access to registered experts

Straightforward process

Compliance with rules and guidelines

Jargon-free terms

Easy application

Pros of Consolidation Credit Card Debt Via Viva Debt Help

Zero bias

Personal information remains secure

Transparent terms

Cons of Consolidation Credit Card Debt Via Viva Debt Help

It may take longer to clear your debts

123 Debt Fix: Best for Connecting Individuals Who Want Advice on How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt with Credit Card Debt UK Help Service Providers

123 Debt Fix offers a hassle-free process that connects individuals who want advice on how to pay off credit card debt with credit card debt UK help service providers. Using the website is free of charge, and you can rest assured your information and data will remain secure and confidential.

123 Debt Fix partners with regulated credit card debt UK help service providers who will give you bespoke advice based on your situation instead of a one size fits all solution. They’ll help you compare different options to ensure you get the most affordable solution while providing excellent support.

Highlights of Getting Advice on How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt Via 123 Debt Fix

Hassle-free process

Using the website is free

Security and confidentiality

Regulated providers

Bespoke advice

Pros of Getting Advice on How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt Via 123 Debt Fix

No obligation

Affordable solutions

Excellent support

Cons of Getting Advice on How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

It can be challenging to qualify with bad credit

How Did We Choose the Best Consolidation of Credit Card Debt Service Providers In The UK?

We considered credit card debt service providers offering

FCA approved services

Easy applications

Security and privacy

Multiple solutions

Types of Consolidation of Credit Card Debt Solutions UK

Consolidation of Credit Debt with Balance Transfer Credit Card

A balance transfer credit card allows you to consolidate and pay off credit card debt by transferring the debt onto a new card with low-interest rates. It’s usually suitable if you owe less than the average credit card balance.

Pay Off Credit Card Debt with a Debt Management Plan

A debt management plan involves rolling all your unsecured debts into a single monthly payment, simplifying the repayment process and making it more affordable. It can make it easier to pay off credit card debt by reducing interest rates and wavering penalty fees.

Pay Off Credit Card Debt with a Debt Consolidation Loan

A debt consolidation loan involves taking out a loan to pay off credit card debt from different lenders and remaining with one loan to focus on. It’s only suitable if you can get a loan large enough to clear the debt, featuring low interest.

Pay Off Credit Card Debt with a Home Equity Loan or Line of Credit

A home equity loan or line of credit allows you to borrow against the equity accumulated in your house over the years and use the funds to pay off credit card debt.

What Is A Debt Consolidation Credit Card UK & How Does it Work?

A debt consolidation credit card is a debt solution where you take out a new card with low or zero interest and transfer the balance onto it, making it more affordable to pay off the credit card debt. Balance transfer cards usually require good credit scores to qualify and can feature one-off or upfront fees when transferring.

Debt Consolidation Credit Card UK Features & Factors

Here are a few factors and features when considering a debt consolidation credit card:

Consolidate Debts Over £5000

Consolidation loans are usually suited for debts over £5000 that can take at least six months to repay.

Combine Several Debts into a Single Debt Consolidation Credit Card

Combining several debts into a single debt consolidation credit card allows more manageable repayments with zero or low-interest rates.

Debt Consolidation Credit Card Ensures Easier Debt Management Tracking

Since you’ll only be dealing with a single debt instead of several, a debt consolidation credit card makes it easier to track debt management.

Debt Consolidation Credit Cards Help with Debts up to £30000+

Debts up to +£30000 and over can seem substantial. However, you can quickly pay it off with debt consolidation credit cards that allow you to make significant payments towards the principal instead of interest.

How to Pay Off Credit Card Debt: What Is Covered With Credit Card Debt UK Solutions

Credit card debt UK solutions only cover debts from your credit card and may not be suitable for other debts like personal or payday loans.

Cost of a Credit Card to Pay Off Debt

You can incur various costs when using a credit card to pay off debt, including one-off or upfront fees that can be 2-3% of your balance.

How to Start Paying off Credit Card Debt UK in 3 Steps

Follow these simple steps to pay off credit card debt through Help My Debt Pro:

Step 1: Complete the No Obligation Form to Learn How to Payoff Credit Card Debt

Provide details of your debts on the online form in minutes.

Step 2: Receive a Phone Call from a Qualified, FCA Approved Debt Advisor Who Will Advise You On How to Payoff Credit Card Debt

Help My Debt Pro will connect you to a suitable debt advisor who will conduct an assessment and talk you through the process.

Step 3: Get Advice on Average Credit Card Debt UK and Find a Suitable Solution to Help You Reduce Your Debts

The advisor will discuss your debts and options based on your debt amount, credit score, current earnings, debt-to-income ratio, and affordability.

FAQ’s

What Has Caused The Increase in Average Credit Card Debt UK?

Recent increases in the average credit card debt have resulted from the effects of the pandemic, like layoffs, higher bills, furlough, and increased outgoings.

How Long Does It Take to Repay the Average Credit Card Debt UK?

Most individuals take around 26 years to repay the average credit card debt UK when making minimum repayments.

What Makes Credit Card Debt Pay Off Difficult?

Credit card debt pay off is problematic because it puts you in a debt cycle where you use all you have to repay and borrow again to meet basic needs.

Which Credit Card Debt Pay Off Solutions are Effective?

Some adequate credit card debt pay off solutions include debt consolidation, using balance transfer cards, taking out a home equity loan, or using a debt management plan.

When Is It Unsuitable to Use a Credit Card to Pay Off Debt?

Using a credit card to pay off debt may not be ideal if you owe more than the average credit balance or can’t get a low-interest rate.

Can I Use a Credit Card to Pay Off Debt with Bad Credit?

Yes. However, it can be challenging to qualify for a credit card with low-interest rates if you have bad credit, so it may not be worth it.

Can I Clear My Credit Card Debt UK Without Paying?

You can clear your credit card debt UK without paying by applying for a debt relief order (DRO) or filing for bankruptcy. Both options can seriously damage your credit score and remain on your record for up to six years.

Conclusion

If you’re struggling with credit card debt, there are various solutions to help you become debt free in no time. Applying through Help My Debts Pro can ensure you get access to the best credit card debt help companies that provide effective solutions for your situation. The platform features accessible applications, quick feedback, and access to providers regulated and licensed by the FCA. Apply today through a few simple steps to start writing off your credit card debt!

Disclaimer: All debt solutions should be very carefully considered. The websites advertised in this paid promotion do not provide debt advice. If you complete the form and provide permission to be referred, they will pass your details onto a regulated debt advice solution provider. All the partners they use are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide debt counselling. The websites advertised work exclusively with trusted debt solution providers. If you proceed with one of their solution options, they may receive a fee for introducing you to them. The websites advertised are lead generation companies who pass your details onto third parties in order to help you with your debt solution.