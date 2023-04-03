Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released its draft implementation plan in response to Maryland’s Blueprint for the Future. The draft plan is available for review on the CCPS website, and community members are invited to provide feedback on the proposal.

The CCPS draft plan addresses 164 questions across five pillars of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which include Early Childhood Education, High Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders, College and Career Readiness (CCR), More Resources to Ensure All Students are Successful, and Governance and Accountability.

The draft plan is currently under review by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB), which oversees the implementation of the Blueprint. CCPS will make revisions to the plan based on feedback received through May 2023.

Community members can access the draft plan through the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. The website also includes a survey for members of the public to provide feedback on the proposal. The deadline to submit survey feedback is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future was signed into law in 2020, with the goal of transforming Maryland’s education system and ensuring that all students receive a high-quality education. The legislation provides additional funding for education initiatives, including expanding pre-kindergarten, increasing teacher salaries, and providing additional resources for low-income students and schools.

CCPS has been working to develop its implementation plan for the Blueprint since its passage. The draft plan outlines specific goals and strategies for addressing the needs of Charles County students and ensuring that they are prepared for success in college, career, and life.

Under the pillar of Early Childhood Education, the CCPS plan outlines a focus on expanding access to pre-kindergarten programs for all eligible students, as well as increasing support for families and caregivers of young children. The plan also emphasizes the importance of early literacy and language development.

The High Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders pillar includes a focus on recruitment and retention of high-quality educators, as well as professional development and mentoring programs to support teacher growth and effectiveness. The plan also addresses the need to ensure that teacher diversity reflects the student population.

The College and Career Readiness pillar includes a focus on expanding access to career and technical education programs and increasing support for students to access and succeed in post-secondary education. The plan also includes a focus on workforce development and ensuring that students are prepared for the demands of the 21st century economy.

The More Resources to Ensure All Students are Successful pillar includes a focus on providing additional support for low-income students and schools, as well as addressing the needs of students with disabilities and English language learners. The plan also addresses the need to provide additional resources for mental health and wellness support for students.

The Governance and Accountability pillar includes a focus on ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged in the education system and that there is transparency and accountability in decision-making. The plan also addresses the need for data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.

Overall, the CCPS draft implementation plan represents an important step in ensuring that Charles County students are prepared for success in the 21st century. Community members are encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback through the survey on the CCPS website. The final plan will be submitted to MSDE and the AIB for review and approval.