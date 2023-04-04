Brittany A. Copelin Credit: Laurel Police Deaprtment

The Laurel Police Department has charged 29-year-old Brittany A. Copelin of Charles County, Maryland, with multiple criminal charges concerning the kidnapping of 25-year-old Lauren L. Kingsbury. Ms. Kingsbury was reported missing on March 26, 2023, and was last seen leaving her residence on March 24, 2023, in the company of Ms. Copelin.

According to doorbell footage, Ms. Kingsbury left her residence with Ms. Copelin. Detectives are still investigating what happened in the days leading up to the kidnapping and when Ms. Kingsbury was missing.

On March 28, 2023, Ms. Kingsbury was located by the Fairfax County Police Department in their jurisdiction. She informed law enforcement that Ms. Copelin had kidnaped her. Ms. Copelin is facing the following criminal charges: Kidnapping, Home Invasion, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Third Degree Burglary, Firearm Use in the Commission of a Felony, Loaded Handgun on a Person, and False Imprisonment. She is also facing charges in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Laurel Police Department commends the Fairfax County Police Department for its commitment and perseverance in finding a peaceful resolution in bringing Ms. Copelin into custody. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance with the investigation.

The Laurel Police Department is grateful that Ms. Kingsbury has been returned to her family. They thank Ms. Kingsbury’s family for their continued cooperation and determination in bringing their loved one home.

The incident highlights the importance of vigilance and safety awareness in our communities. Kidnappings are rare, but they can happen anywhere, and it is essential to take precautions and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 498-0092.