Four Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students have been selected to participate in the 2023 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-Eastern Honors Ensembles. Nathan Hayes and Taylor Crow, both from Huntingtown High School, will perform with the mixed choir, while Kayla Rogers and Emily Ingle, also from Huntingtown High School, will perform with the treble choir. Kayla Rogers Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Emily Ingle Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Nathan Hayes Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Taylor Crow Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Christine Cook, CCPS Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts, expressed her excitement about this opportunity for the students. “The students will be rehearsing and performing under the direction of nationally renowned guest conductors, while singing with the finest high school students from the east coast,” she said.

The 2023 NAfME All-Eastern Honors Ensembles will perform on April 15th and 16th, 2023, at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and the Theater at Innovation Square in Rochester, New York. The ensembles consist of high school juniors and seniors from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The ensembles include a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed chorus, treble chorus, jazz ensemble, and modern band.

The selection process for the All-Eastern Honors Ensembles is overseen by each state’s music educators’ association within the Eastern Division, with each state compiling ranked lists of recommended juniors and seniors who have participated in their all-state festival.

The NAfME All-Eastern Honors Ensembles provide an incredible learning opportunity for young musicians, giving them the chance to work with nationally renowned guest conductors and perform alongside the best high school students from the East Coast. The event will provide an unforgettable experience for the students, as they will have the chance to learn, grow, and showcase their skills on a national stage.

For more information about the event, interested individuals can visit www.nafme-eastern.org.