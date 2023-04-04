The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team took on United East Conference rival Penn College in a doubleheader on Monday, April 3, but fell short in both games, losing 8-7 and 13-7.

In game one, after a scoreless first inning, St. Mary’s bats came alive in the top of the second, scoring two runs. However, Penn College answered with a six-run bottom of the second inning. St. Mary’s fought back, but was unable to catch up and lost 8-7. Cole Tarleton hit his second home run of the season, while four different Seahawk players contributed an RBI. Erik Thomas started the game for the Seahawks and pitched four and two third innings, giving up seven earned runs.

Game two started off well for St. Mary’s, as they took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning, with Adrian Auber hitting his third home run of the season off of a solo shot. However, Penn College responded with two runs in the bottom of the third and seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. St. Mary’s was unable to catch up and lost 13-7. Chase O’Dell led the Seahawks in hits with three, while Garrett Pullium had a team-high three RBIs.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back on April 5, when they take on No. 13 Catholic in Washington, DC.