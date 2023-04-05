On the evening of March 31, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Dorchester Circle at Springfish Place in Waldorf, Maryland. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that everyone had already fled the area, and no victim was located. However, they later received reports of a possible shooting victim who had been driven to the hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, the victim was a passenger in a van being driven by a relative. As they were driving on Dorchester Circle near Springfish Place, two unknown suspects wearing all black clothing and ski masks fired multiple gunshots at the van, hitting both the vehicle and several nearby homes.

The victim was later identified as having a non-penetrating impact wound resulting from the gunfire. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

The suspects remain large, and detectives actively seek leads to identify and apprehend them. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

The incident has shaken the Waldorf community, and residents are concerned about their safety. Some have expressed their fears on social media, while others have called on law enforcement to increase patrols in the area.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has assured the public that they are taking the incident seriously and are working diligently to bring the suspects to justice. They have also emphasized the importance of community involvement in solving crimes and have encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

As the investigation into the Waldorf shooting continues, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has also reminded residents that they can sign up for alerts through the county’s Nixle system to receive updates on local crimes and emergencies.