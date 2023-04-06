The Calvert County Commission for Women is seeking public input to identify issues women are facing in Calvert County, and to pinpoint areas of focus for future events and programming. The commission aims to improve opportunities for women and girls by promoting education and employment while advocating for women’s rights.

Commission for Women Chair, Joan Winship, stated that “While some challenges are unfortunately persistent, we want to be sure we are taking on any new issues that are important to our community.”

To assist the Commission for Women in their efforts, community members are encouraged to participate in an online poll available at www.calvertcountymd.gov/WomenMatter. The poll, open to all residents regardless of gender, is voluntary and anonymous. It allows respondents to rank the issues they think are most important for the community and those that impact them on a personal level. The poll is expected to provide insights into the impact of past Commission for Women programs and events.

Polling will close on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Once the results are published at www.calvertcountymd.gov/WomenMatter, the Commission for Women will use the data to determine how resources will be expended in the future. Community members are encouraged to share the link with other residents.

The Calvert County Commission for Women is committed to serving the community by identifying, studying, and serving as a clearinghouse for local women’s issues while recognizing outstanding women and girls.

“Commission for Women is committed to serving the community in ways that make the most sense. Our all-volunteer commission is about solving problems and making an impact,” said Winship.

The Commission for Women’s work is crucial, given the persistent issues that women face in society. The National Women’s Law Center identifies various issues, including economic justice, reproductive rights, workplace fairness, and education.

In Calvert County, some of these issues have been addressed in the past through Commission for Women events and programming. In 2021, the commission celebrated Women’s History Month with a virtual event, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,” which featured a panel of women in leadership positions.

Another significant issue faced by women in Calvert County is domestic violence. The Calvert Crisis Response Team (CCRT), a volunteer organization, provides support for victims of domestic violence and their families. The CCRT also collaborates with law enforcement and community organizations to raise awareness and prevent domestic violence.

The Calvert County Commission for Women is dedicated to addressing these and other issues impacting women and girls in Calvert County. The public’s input is essential in identifying these issues and determining how resources can be utilized to create a better future for all.

To learn more about the Calvert County Commission for Women and their efforts, visit www.Calvert-Women.org.

