In a two-game series on April 5th, Delaware Technical Community College won both games against College of Southern Maryland in Georgetown, Delaware. The first game ended with a score of 9-1, while the second game ended with a score of 8-0.

In the first game, Delaware Technical Community College dominated throughout, taking an early lead and never looking back. The team scored runs in four out of the six innings, with a six-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach. Hunter Rauch and Conor Evers both had multiple RBIs in the game, while Mason Morris, Will Turner, Chase Boyle, Conor Strauss, and Chris Friend also contributed to the team’s offensive effort. Pitcher Chad Reichhold earned the win for the team, pitching five innings and allowing only one run on three hits, with three strikeouts.

In the second game, Delaware Technical Community College once again took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding one more in the third. The team then broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning, powered by RBIs from Will Turner, Chad Reichhold, Chase Boyle, and Chris Friend. Pitcher Ryan Williams earned the win for the team, pitching five scoreless innings and striking out six batters.

Despite the losses, College of Southern Maryland had some solid individual performances. In the first game, pitcher Chad Reichhold allowed only one run in five innings, while Avery Dabney pitched two scoreless innings in relief. In the second game, the team’s pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts, with no pitcher allowing more than one run.

The two wins improve Delaware Technical Community College’s record to 7-3 on the season, while College of Southern Maryland drops to 9-13.

