For the first time in almost three months, the Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded $400 million, only the 19th time in the 21-year history of the game. The jackpot has been on a roll since it was last won in Massachusetts on January 31. The lucky numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 1, 37, 45, 62 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 4. With no tickets matching all six numbers, Friday’s drawing will offer an estimated $414 million, with $221.0 million in cash prizes.

While the jackpot continues to climb, there were many other winners on Tuesday night. A total of 858,886 tickets won prizes across all levels. Across the country, 16 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, earning them the game’s third-tier prize. Of these, four tickets, which included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) worth $30,000 each, while the remaining 12 were worth $10,000 each.

During this jackpot run, 16 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more have been awarded in 13 different jurisdictions across the country, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

So far this year, four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded, all in January. On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the second-highest prize in the game’s history. It was followed by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, and two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

Mega Millions is one of two multi-state lottery games that are played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The other game is Powerball. Both games offer large, life-changing jackpots and are known for their huge prizes.

Many players are hopeful of a big win in Friday’s drawing, which will take place at 11:00 p.m. ET. To win the jackpot, a player must match all six numbers. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play and can be purchased at authorized lottery retailers in participating states or online.

