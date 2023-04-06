Southern Maryland boasts some of the most beautiful residential architecture in the country! With a rich history and diverse landscape, Southern Maryland has fostered a diverse range of architectural styles. From the timeless elegance of Colonial-style homes to the sleek sophistication of contemporary residences, the electric mix of home styles makes driving through our charming towns as exciting as any big-city architectural tour. Join us as we journey through the charming Cape Cod-style homes, the serene allure of coastal abodes, and the stately grandeur of Federal-style homes that define the unique architectural landscape of South Maryland.

Colonial-Style Residential Architecture

Colonial-style architecture has a rich history dating back to the early days of America. This popular design is rooted in European influences and is still thriving in many Annapolis neighborhoods today!

When looking at a Colonial home from the outside, you may first notice its symmetrical facade. This typically includes evenly spaced windows and a central entrance. Other exterior features of colonial houses include double-hung windows with shutters, a pitched roof with gabled ends, and stately columns at the entrance.

Inside, Colonial-style homes commonly feature a central staircase that serves as the focal point of the interior, with rooms symmetrically arranged around it. These homes are also known for their formal living spaces, including separate living and dining rooms, as well as a parlor or study.

Cape-Cod Style Residential Architecture

These homes have been around since the 17th century. Like Colonial homes, their exteriors are defined by an extra-steep roof. Designed to withstand harsh New England winters, the steep roofs are there to make sure snow slides right off and doesn’t damage the home.

Another characteristic feature is the central front door, flanked by two windows on each side. And let’s not forget the clapboard siding and classic shingle exteriors – these give Cape Cod homes that timeless, cozy feel.

One of the first things you’ll notice inside many Cape Cod-style homes is that the rooms are typically on the smaller side, but don’t let that fool you – these homes pack a lot of charm into a compact space. The floor plan usually centers around that inviting front door, with a central hallway leading to the main living areas.

The living room, dining room, and kitchen are often close together, creating a warm and intimate vibe. And because these homes were designed for practicality, you’ll find plenty of built-in storage and shelving throughout. No wasted space here!

Contemporary Residential Architecture

Several key characteristics define contemporary residential architecture. The interior and exterior are both designed with a focus on functionality, simplicity, and a connection to the natural environment.

Starting with the exterior, contemporary homes often feature clean lines and geometric shapes. You might see flat roofs, large windows, and minimal ornamentation. Designers tend to mix natural and synthetic materials to achieve a truly modern look.

Moving inside, contemporary homes typically have an open and spacious feel. You might see high ceilings, open floor plans, and a lot of natural light. The color palette tends to be neutral, with pops of color used sparingly to create interest and contrast. Clean lines and simple shapes continue inside, with a focus on functional and comfortable furniture.

Overall, contemporary residential architecture is all about creating a living space that is both modern and comfortable. By combining sleek and simple design with a connection to nature and sustainability, architects are able to create homes that are truly unique and livable.

Coastal-Style Residential Architecture

Coastal-style residential architecture is a design style that reflects the natural beauty of coastal environments. On the exterior, coastal-style homes typically have a classic, traditional look. They often feature pitched roofs, white or light-colored exteriors, and simple, clean lines. The use of natural materials, such as wood and stone, is common in coastal homes, as is the use of bright and bold accent colors. Many coastal homes also have large windows and balconies or verandas, which provide stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Inside, coastal style homes have a light and airy feel. The color palette tends to be light and neutral, with shades of white, beige, and light blue dominating. The use of natural materials, such as wood and wicker, is also common in the interior design of coastal homes. Furniture is often simple and functional, with an emphasis on comfort and relaxation.

Federal-Style Residential Architecture

Federal-style residential architecture emerged in Southern Maryland during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Today, it’s still featured heavily among the most popular home designs in Annapolis. Its a balanced look that is inspired by the neoclassical architecture of ancient Greece and Rome, although the red-brick construction on these homes is classically American.

On the exterior, federal-style homes are typically brick or stone, with a flat or low-pitched roof and a symmetrical facade. The use of decorative elements, such as columns, pediments, and pilasters, is common in federal style architecture. Windows are often arranged in a uniform pattern, with small panes of glass and shutters that can be closed for privacy.

Inside, federal-style homes have a refined and elegant feel. Furniture is often ornate and detailed, emphasizing classic, traditional styles.

Discover Southern Maryland’s Historic Architecture!

We’ve taken a closer look at the five most popular architectural styles that make Southern Maryland a true gem for home design enthusiasts. From the classic charm of Colonial-style homes to the sleek lines of contemporary residences, there’s something for everyone’s taste. Whether you’re a fan of the cozy Cape Cod style, crave the beachy vibes of coastal-style homes, or admire the stately elegance of Federal-style houses, Maryland’s diverse architectural landscape is sure to impress. So next time you’re in the area, make sure to take a stroll and appreciate the beautiful blend of styles that makes this state so unique.

