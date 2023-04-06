On April 4th, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Ashford Circle and Altenburg Court in Waldorf. The reason for the stop was that one of the occupants of the car was known to have an open warrant for attempted murder.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed numerous syringes, drug paraphernalia, heroin, and crack/cocaine inside the car. The occupant with the open warrant, Raymond Keith Meredith, 53, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 28th in the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf. Albert Grandston Lee James, 64, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Raymond Keith Meredith, 53, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Delaina Kyle Sweet, 34, of White Plains Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

According to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, “Detectives were able to identify Meredith as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges.”

Meredith was not alone in the vehicle, as two other occupants were also present. Delaina Kyle Sweet, 34, of White Plains, and Albert Grandston Lee James, 64, of Waldorf, were also arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

On April 4th, a district court commissioner released Sweet and James from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. However, Meredith was not as fortunate. On April 5th, a judge ordered him to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and Detective Bringley is in charge of the case.

This incident is a reminder of the dangers of drug use and the importance of law enforcement in preventing violent crimes. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe from those who seek to harm others.

If you have any information regarding this case or any other criminal activity in Charles County, please contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222.

Raymond Keith Meredith III, 53 of Waldorf Photo By: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 28. The adult male victim was shot in the head during an argument in an apartment on Falcon Place in Waldorf just after 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim seriously injured and transported him to a hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are leading the investigation and have identified the suspect as Raymond Keith Meredith III, a 53-year-old resident of Waldorf.

According to the investigation, Meredith shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene. Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Meredith, who is being charged with attempted murder, assault, and firearms charges.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Meredith’s whereabouts to contact Detective Bringley at BringleyA@ccso.us or 301-609-6499. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, submitting tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Meredith’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working diligently to locate and apprehend the suspect.

