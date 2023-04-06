Waldorf, MD – On April 2, a patrol officer in Waldorf initiated an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked after-hours near businesses in the 11900 block of Acton Lane. The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car as he approached, leading to the discovery of a loaded firearm and drugs on one of the occupants, who was only 17 years old.

According to a statement by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was found to be in possession of 23 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm with a fully loaded 30-round magazine in his coat pocket. The officer promptly arrested the individual and charged him with possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, and other related charges.

Officer Butler is currently investigating the incident.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details about the arrest.

These incidents highlight the ongoing issue of drug use among teenagers in Waldorf and the surrounding areas. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has been working to combat drug-related crime in the area, with initiatives such as drug take-back programs and community outreach programs aimed at educating parents and teenagers about the dangers of drug use.

The Sheriff’s Office has also encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity they may observe, such as the presence of suspicious vehicles or individuals in their neighborhoods. This can help law enforcement officers to prevent crimes and ensure the safety of the community.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the identity of the teenager who was arrested on April 2, but it is likely that he will face serious consequences for his actions. Possession of a firearm and drugs are both serious criminal offenses that can result in significant fines and jail time, particularly for minors.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers of drug use and to monitor their activities closely, particularly when it comes to socializing with other teenagers. By working together, law enforcement and the community can help to prevent drug-related crime and ensure the safety of everyone in Waldorf and the surrounding areas.

Like this: Like Loading...