CUMBERLAND, Md. – WVU Potomac State College’s softball team swept their doubleheader against College of Southern Maryland, winning 11-0 in the first game and 16-1 in the second game.

In the first game, WVU Potomac State College took an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning, followed by one run in the second, two in the third, and four in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. Pitcher Abby Peace had an impressive performance, pitching a no-hitter and striking out 12 batters. She also hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Alexa Shoemaker, Abby Peace, Mia Kincaid, and Heather Williams each hit a home run for the team. Mia Kincaid also hit a triple and had four RBIs. Grace Walsh and Alexa Shoemaker each had two RBIs, while Alexis Bailey and Heather Williams each had one RBI.

College of Southern Maryland struggled to get anything going offensively, with only two hits in the game. Pitcher Madison Kavlick took the loss, allowing 10 hits and 11 runs in four innings of work.

In the second game, College of Southern Maryland got on the board first, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. However, WVU Potomac State College quickly took the lead in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs. They added one run in the second inning, four in the third, and seven in the fourth inning. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

WVU Potomac State College had an explosive offensive performance, with 12 hits and 16 runs in the game. Grace Walsh, Alexa Shoemaker, and Meghan Harris each hit a home run for the team. Grace Walsh had four RBIs, while Alexa Shoemaker had three RBIs. Abby Peace had three RBIs, including a three-run home run in the first inning. Ashley Joll, Mia Kincaid, and Katelin Secrist each had one RBI. Kasey Pope, Mia Kincaid, and Alexis Bailey each hit a double in the game.

Jenna Burkhamer earned the win for WVU Potomac State College, allowing one run and two hits in three innings of work. Riley Schulze pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs and no hits. Kaela Gilligan took the loss for College of Southern Maryland, allowing 15 runs and 10 hits in 3.1 innings of work.

The two wins improved WVU Potomac State College’s record to 22-2 on the season, while College of Southern Maryland dropped to 5-7.

