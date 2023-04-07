Bryson Delaney Smith, 18, of Waldorf, Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Bryson Delaney Smith, an 18-year-old resident of Waldorf, has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, theft, and other related charges. The arrest was made on April 4, following a call to the police about an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf.

According to reports, the victim reported that he was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone. The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect, which led to the arrest of Smith. Further investigation by officers led to the recovery of evidence linking Smith to the robbery.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence in the 11700 block of Norbeck Court, where they found additional evidence. Smith was taken into custody and charged with several offenses related to the armed robbery.

Officer Holt and Detective Logsdon investigated the incident. On April 6, a judge ordered Smith to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has commended the officers involved in the investigation for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has reminded residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. They also urge residents to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of a crime.

Like this: Like Loading...