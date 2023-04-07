The Maryland Dairy Princess Association is on the lookout for candidates for the 2023 Maryland Dairy Princess Promotion Team. This promotion team will comprise dairy enthusiasts who will share their dairy stories about milk, dairy products, and the dairy industry at various events such as fairs, schools, and grocery stores.

Dairy Princesses represent their regions, and those chosen move forward to compete in the Maryland Dairy Princess Contest at the Maryland State Fair on September 1st. Maryland has seven regions, including Allegany-Garrett Counties, Washington County, Frederick County, Carroll County, South Central, Upper Chesapeake, and Eastern Shore.

To be eligible, candidates must be a resident of Maryland and meet one or more of the following requirements: own or lease at least one dairy animal, be enrolled in a dairy-related 4-H or FFA project, or be employed in a dairy-related industry. Additionally, candidates must be 16 years old or turn 16 during 2023 and must not reach her 22nd birthday by Dec. 31. Dairy goats and dairy steers are not acceptable project areas, and candidates may not hold a farm organization or dairy breed title that would cross over for more than three months.

The association is also searching for Dairy Maids to represent Maryland. The Dairy Maid program provides promotional opportunities for younger dairy enthusiasts and prepares future princesses. Eligible young ladies between the ages of 9 and 16 years old may become a Dairy Maid.

Interested candidates have until April 30th to contact Maryland Dairy Princess State Coordinators Deb Spurrier and Hope Cencula at mddairyprincess@gmail.com.

This program is funded by dairy cattle milk check-off, a program that allows dairy farmers to contribute funds toward research, promotion, and education. Dairy Princesses and Dairy Maids are crucial in promoting the dairy industry and sharing their knowledge with the public.

The Maryland Dairy Princess Association is dedicated to promoting Maryland’s dairy industry and supporting the state’s dairy farmers. By selecting passionate and knowledgeable individuals for the promotion team, the association hopes to continue its mission and educate the public on the importance of dairy.

Like this: Like Loading...