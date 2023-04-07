A St. Mary’s County woman who calls herself the “Scratch-off Queen” won a $50,000 second-tier prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold X50 scratch-off game. The Lexington Park resident and a friend were playing the $10 Gold X50 game at the Great Mills Citgo when she decided to try her luck with a new game.

“I didn’t win anything so I decided to get two more,” she said. “At first, I thought I won $50.” But upon closer inspection, she realized she had won much more. “I quietly left,” she said, laughing at the memory. Lexington Park’s “Scratch-off Queen” changed her game choice and won $50,000 Credit: Maryland Lottery

The mother of four, who works as a public school employee, plans to use her winnings to pay bills. This is her biggest Lottery win to date, surpassing the three $1,000 prizes she has won over the years.

The Gold X50 game debuted in January and offers players a chance to win one of 10 top prizes or one of 10 second-tier prizes of $50,000. The game is part of the Gold Multiplier family of scratch-off games, which also includes the $1 Gold X5, $2 Gold X10, and $5 Gold X20 games.

The Gold Multiplier second-chance promotion also gives players a chance to win up to $100,000 in cash prizes. To enter, players can submit non-winning Gold Multiplier scratch-off tickets through the My Lottery Rewards program.

The “Scratch-off Queen” is the sixth person to claim a $50,000 second-tier prize in the Gold X50 game, leaving five $100,000 top prizes still up for grabs.

Maryland Lottery officials remind players to play responsibly and to know their limits. The Lottery encourages players to use its Voluntary Exclusion Program if they need help managing their play.

In addition to scratch-off games, the Maryland Lottery also offers draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions, as well as Keno and Racetrax. The Lottery generates revenue for the state’s general fund and supports a variety of state programs and services.

For more information on the Maryland Lottery and its games, visit the Lottery’s website.

