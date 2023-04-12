Avis McMillon, the Associate Vice President of Marketing, Admissions, and Recruitment at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), has been selected as one of 16 community and civic leaders to participate in the Joint Base Andrews (JBA) 2023 Honorary Commanders Program. The program aims to promote communication and partnerships between key leaders of the base and surrounding communities.

JBA, located in Maryland, is home to five wings, two headquarters, and over 80 tenant organizations that not only impact missions and surrounding communities in the National Capital Region but also warfighter missions across the entire Department of Defense and around the world.

CSM Associate Vice President of Marketing Admissions and Recruitment Avis McMillon poses with James Nardelli, 316th Force Support Squadron Commander. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

In her statement, McMillon expressed her gratitude for being selected to participate in the program and highlighted her excitement for the opportunities ahead, stating, “This is a wonderful opportunity to partner with service members and other community leaders to learn about and support our respective communities. I look forward to the many exciting opportunities ahead.”

Honorary commanders are invited to attend events on base and in the surrounding communities that airmen and sailors from Joint Base Andrews support. In turn, honorary commanders invite the units they are paired with to participate in events in the local community.

During the induction ceremony, Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander, encouraged the honorary commanders to take advantage of the program’s opportunities and create chances to develop their local community and beyond. He also emphasized the importance of networking with military counterparts to learn from one another.

McMillon is joined by fifteen other new honorary commanders, including Alexander Austin, President and CEO of the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce; Evalyne Bryant-Ward, Director of Operations at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group; and Pastor James Robinson, the pastor at Tree of Life Christian Ministries.

The program’s other inductees include Kevin Cabrera, Director of the College Park Aviation Museum; Bennard Cann, the mayor of Morningside; Jennifer Davis from the Fairfax County Police Department; Kevin Gilliam, Owner of Frolick Dogs; Blaire Houston, Manager of Fan Development for the Washington Wizards; Stephen Michaels, President of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center; Kenneth Orgeron, President and CEO of Andrews Federal Credit Union; Fouad A. Qreitem, President and CEO of the Capital Restaurant Group; Sherman Ragland, Owner of Tradewinds Realty Partners; and Kevin Rochlitz, Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales and Business Development at the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour Performance Center.

The Joint Base Andrews Honorary Commanders Program aims to strengthen partnerships between key leaders from the military and civilian sectors, supporting the community and the base’s missions. The program’s inductees are expected to have a positive impact on their respective communities and beyond, as they participate in various events throughout their tenure.

McMillon’s selection as an honorary commander highlights the College of Southern Maryland’s dedication to building strong partnerships with the community and supporting the military. As an honorary commander, McMillon will have the opportunity to work alongside service members and other community leaders to support their respective communities and foster positive relationships between the base and the surrounding areas.

