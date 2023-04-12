Joshua Martel, a first-year player from Linthicum, Md./North County, was recognized as the United East Offensive Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for the week ending April 9. On Monday afternoon, the conference office honored Martel for his outstanding performance in St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s league road win over Hilbert College.

The Seahawks secured a 17-6 victory over Hilbert College on April 8, and Martel played a pivotal role in the win. Martel had a career-best performance, leading the team in scoring with 10 points, five goals, and five assists. The 5-8 attackman also set a new career-high for ground balls with five. This was the second time this season that Martel has scored five goals in a game.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Martel’s outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, as he currently ranks third in Division III with a conference-best 10 man-up goals.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, with a record of 8-5, will return to the field on April 15, Saturday, to play against SUNY Morrisville, their United East rival, at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a conference match at 3:00 p.m. as part of the Spring Break-a-Sweat festivities.

Martel’s performance has been a significant asset to the Seahawks’ success, and his hard work and dedication are evident both on and off the field. The team is looking forward to their upcoming conference match against SUNY Morrisville and is confident in their ability to continue their winning streak.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team has had a strong season, with their players consistently showcasing their skills on the field. With players like Martel leading the way, the team is confident in finishing the season strong and making a statement in the United East Conference.

The recognition of Martel as the United East Offensive Player of the Week is a testament to the team’s commitment to excellence and dedication to improving their daily skills. As the season progresses, the Seahawks will continue to work hard and showcase their talents on the field.

